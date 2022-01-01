Chicken pasta in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Social List - Long Beach
2105 E 4th St, Long Beach
|Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, fettuccine, and grilled bread.
Georgia's Restaurant
4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH
|Blackend Chicken Pasta
|$16.95
Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles