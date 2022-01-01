Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Long Beach

Go
Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Social List - Long Beach

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach

Avg 4.2 (3036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, fettuccine, and grilled bread.
More about The Social List - Long Beach
Blackend Chicken Pasta image

 

Georgia's Restaurant

4101 McGowen St. Suite 155, LONG BEACH

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blackend Chicken Pasta$16.95
Grilled blackened chicken, served with white creole sauce, bell peppers and onions, over linguini noodles
More about Georgia's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Portuguese Bend Distilling

300 The Promenade North, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken\\Shrimp Pasta$19.00
Fettuccine, roasted red bell pepper cream, roasted cherry tomatoes, blackened chicken, shrimp, and parmesan cheese.
More about Portuguese Bend Distilling

Browse other tasty dishes in Long Beach

Nachos

Avocado Rolls

Pork Chops

Tomato Basil Soup

Egg Benedict

Garlic Noodles

Pork Belly

Popcorn Chicken

Map

More near Long Beach to explore

Seal Beach

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cerritos

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Artesia

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellflower

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Paramount

Avg 2.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (839 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston