Beverly Grove breakfast spots you'll love

Comoncy - West Hollywood
8201 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Egg Bowl
|$11.00
Brown rice, organic quinoa, egg whites, shallots, spinach, homemade salsa.
|Chocolate Croissant French Toast
|$14.50
Butter or chocolate croissant sliced, battered and griddled with blueberries, strawberries, yogurt and pure maple syrup.
|Comoncy Burger
|$14.50
Sesame seed brioche bun, quinoa-crusted Beyond Meat patty, Roma tomatoes, crispy onions, remoulade.
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Bacari Fries
|$10.00
chef’s “bcn” sauce, fried egg (add bacon +2)
|Ricotta and Beet Gnocchi
|$11.00
hand-made, chèvre fondue, chimichurri
|Noa's Cauliflower
|$10.00
caramelized, chipotle sauce, mixed greens
Joan’s on Third
8350 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$15.95
Jack Cheese, arugula & grilled pickled red onions
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheese, hash browns, and guacamole. Served with tomatillo salsa and sour cream on the side.
|Ficelle Sandwich
|$8.95
Ham & Fromager D'affinois
VOWburger
519 N Fairfax, Los Angeles
|VOWegg sandwich
|$5.99
In house vegan egg, cheese, and house special green sauce
**add an impossible sausage for $3!
|VOWgreen sauce
|$0.99
made from Peruvian roots... adds a spicy kick
|VOWchickn tenders - 2 ct
|$5.99
housemade and freshly breaded, our VOWchickn tenders are seasoned and cooked to crunchy perfection. Comes with 1 premium sauce included
Contains soy