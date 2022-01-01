Eagle Rock breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Eagle Rock
More about Four Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Grass-fed Cheeseburger
|$12.00
|Mini Grass-fed Sliders
|$7.50
|Mac N' Cheese
|$7.50
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Popular items
|Latte
|$5.00
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun
|Coffee Crumb Donut
|$4.00
Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut.
Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!