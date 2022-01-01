Chicken salad in Mar Vista
Mar Vista restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$14.45
|Katsu Chicken Salad
|$14.45
More about My Lai
SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES
My Lai
12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chau's Chicken Salad
|$14.00
The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.