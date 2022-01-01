Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mar Vista

Mar Vista restaurants
Mar Vista restaurants that serve chicken salad

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Salad$14.45
Katsu Chicken Salad$14.45
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
My Lai image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • NOODLES

My Lai

12222 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chau's Chicken Salad$14.00
The dish dad made! Full of umami coming off the grill.This dish is healthy and does not disappoint. Comes with fresh house salad mix, pickled veggies, bean sprouts, cucumbers, tomatoes, cilantro and topped with crispy onions, and crushed peanuts with your choice of dressing.
More about My Lai

