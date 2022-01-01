Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pico-Union restaurants you'll love

Go
Pico-Union restaurants
Toast

Pico-Union's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Italian
Chicken
Chicken
Scroll right

Must-try Pico-Union restaurants

Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
14" BYO Pizza$14.00
14'' pizza created the way you desire.
Cans$1.50
Mini Canoli$2.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
La Esquinita Baja Grill image

SEAFOOD

La Esquinita Baja Grill

1205 Venice Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (22 reviews)
Popular items
Aguacate Relleno/Stuffed Avocado #2$10.00
Stuffed Avocados with a mix of seafood.
Taco de Asada$3.50
Carne asada on a yellow corn tortilla
Taco de Camaron$4.00
Beer battered shrimp, cabbage, chipotle sauce on a yellow corn tortilla.
More about La Esquinita Baja Grill
It's Boba Time image

SMOOTHIES

It's Boba Time

1001 South Alvarado Street, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (57 reviews)
More about It's Boba Time
Winchell's Donut House image

 

Winchell's Donut House

527 E. VERNON AVE., LOS ANGELES

No reviews yet
More about Winchell's Donut House
It's Boba Time image

SMOOTHIES

It's Boba Time

2848 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (57 reviews)
More about It's Boba Time
FSK 0005 - Los Angeles Bundy image

 

FSK 0005 - Los Angeles Bundy

1523 South Bundy Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about FSK 0005 - Los Angeles Bundy
Salted image

 

Salted

1842 W. Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
More about Salted
Map

More near Pico-Union to explore

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Boyle Heights

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

University Park

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Arts District

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Hollywood Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Westwood

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Westlake

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston