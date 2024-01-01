Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Los Banos

Los Banos restaurants
Los Banos restaurants that serve cobb salad

Little Diamond's Pizza - Downtown

933 South 6th Street, Los Banos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobb Salad$12.99
Iceberg Lettuce & Spinach, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Topped with Chicken.
More about Little Diamond's Pizza - Downtown
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL

1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos

Avg 4.3 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
Fire-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, organic romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, smoked blue cheese crumbles, tossed in avocado ranch dressing
More about ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL

