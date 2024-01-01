Cobb salad in Los Banos
Los Banos restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Little Diamond's Pizza - Downtown
Little Diamond's Pizza - Downtown
933 South 6th Street, Los Banos
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Iceberg Lettuce & Spinach, Bacon, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Topped with Chicken.
More about ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
ESPANA'S SOUTHWEST BAR & GRILL
1460 E Pacheco Blvd, Los Banos
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Fire-grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, organic romaine, grape tomatoes, red onions, avocado, smoked blue cheese crumbles, tossed in avocado ranch dressing