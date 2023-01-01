Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken teriyaki in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve chicken teriyaki

The Diner of Los Gatos - 235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd

235 Los Gatos Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Teriyaki$20.73
Broiled chicken breast over a bed of rice, topped with a teriyaki glaze. Served with sautéed vegetables.
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos - MSBLG

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
