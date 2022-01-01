Teriyaki bowls in Los Gatos
Main Street Burgers Los Gatos - MSBLG
20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos
|Salmon Teriyaki Bowl
|$14.99
Grilled Salmon with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
|Veggie Teriyaki Bowl
|$10.99
Veggie Patty with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce