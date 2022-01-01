Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Teriyaki bowls in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Los Gatos restaurants that serve teriyaki bowls

Item pic

 

Main Street Burgers Los Gatos - MSBLG

20 S. Santa Cruz Ave., #200, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Teriyaki Bowl$14.99
Grilled Salmon with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$11.99
Grilled Chicken with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
Veggie Teriyaki Bowl$10.99
Veggie Patty with sauteed brown rice, carrots, corn, edamame, red bell peppers. Topped with green onions, ginger, toasted sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce
More about Main Street Burgers Los Gatos - MSBLG
Main pic

 

Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way

9 Montebello Way, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Teriyaki Rice Bowl$16.00
More about Montebello Market - 9 Montebello Way

