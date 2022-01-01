Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Los Gatos

Los Gatos restaurants
Toast

Los Gatos restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

 

ASA Restaurant

57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$12.00
Banana, rum, caramel brandy, whip cream
(contains eggs)
More about ASA Restaurant
Willow Street Pizza LG image

 

Willow Street Pizza LG

20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$8.99
Apple, walnuts, cranberries, French bread, house caramel sauce, Treat vanilla ice cream
More about Willow Street Pizza LG
The Pastaria & Market image

PASTA

The Pastaria & Market

27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4 (709 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$12.00
blueberry lemon wood fired bread pudding, berry sauce, vanilla bean gelato
Banana Pudding$10.00
nilla wafers, sliced bananas, & vanilla pudding whipped cream
More about The Pastaria & Market
Item pic

 

Manresa Bread

276 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos

Avg 4.1 (404 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Pudding (GF & VG)$12.00
GLUTEN FREE
Dairy free chia pudding, coconut milk, kiwi, blueberries honey, seasonal housemade jam and MB almond granola
More about Manresa Bread

