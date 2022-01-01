Pudding in Los Gatos
Los Gatos restaurants that serve pudding
ASA Restaurant
57 Los Gatos-Saratoga Rd, Los Gatos
|BREAD PUDDING
|$12.00
Banana, rum, caramel brandy, whip cream
(contains eggs)
Willow Street Pizza LG
20 S Santa Cruz Ave, #218, Los Gatos
|Bread Pudding
|$8.99
Apple, walnuts, cranberries, French bread, house caramel sauce, Treat vanilla ice cream
The Pastaria & Market
27 N. Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos
|Bread Pudding
|$12.00
blueberry lemon wood fired bread pudding, berry sauce, vanilla bean gelato
|Banana Pudding
|$10.00
nilla wafers, sliced bananas, & vanilla pudding whipped cream