Loveland American restaurants you'll love

Go
Loveland restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Loveland

Paxton's Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Paxton's Grill

126 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 3.7 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan and caesar dressing.
Our Famous Big Paxton$13.00
The King of burgers! This 10-oz. burger is topped with bacon, Swiss and American cheese. Served on a sesame seed bun.
Pretzel Bites$9.00
Served with our Tangy Queso Sauce.
More about Paxton's Grill
Tano Bistro image

 

Tano Bistro

204 W Loveland Ave, Loveland

Avg 4.6 (2064 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ricotta and Honey$12.00
Ricotta + Cranberry + Honey + Persimmon + Crostini + Spiced Pepita
Narrow Path Table
Please select table number to better help with delivery of your food.
The Agave Burger$14.00
6oz hand-pattied + poblano agave bacon jam + pepper relish + smoked cheddar + guacamole + arugula + brioche bun
More about Tano Bistro
Bucks Tavern image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bucks Tavern

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland

Avg 4.5 (731 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bucks Chopped Salad$12.50
Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers,radishes,ham,and cheddar cheese,and tortilla strips tossed in Bucks homemade ranch dressing
Soft Pretzel$8.50
Three warm pretzel sticks served with our signature cheddar beer cheese
Chicken Tenders$13.50
Hand breaded and deep fried, served with our house made honey mustard
More about Bucks Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Loveland

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Loveland to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Mason

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Chester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Newport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fairfield

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Wilmington

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston