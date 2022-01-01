Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Lowell

Lowell restaurants
Lowell restaurants that serve chicken soup

Eggroll Cafe image

 

Eggroll Cafe

110 University Ave, Lowell

Avg 4.8 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Curry Soup$6.50
More about Eggroll Cafe
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls

900 Chelmsford St, Lowell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lg Soup (Chicken Enchilada)$2.95
Sm Soup (Chicken Enchilada)$1.95
Lg Soup (Chicken Enchilada)$2.95
More about Craft Food Halls

