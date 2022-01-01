Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken soup in
Lowell
/
Lowell
/
Chicken Soup
Lowell restaurants that serve chicken soup
Eggroll Cafe
110 University Ave, Lowell
Avg 4.8
(619 reviews)
Chicken Curry Soup
$6.50
More about Eggroll Cafe
Craft Food Halls
900 Chelmsford St, Lowell
No reviews yet
Lg Soup (Chicken Enchilada)
$2.95
Sm Soup (Chicken Enchilada)
$1.95
Lg Soup (Chicken Enchilada)
$2.95
More about Craft Food Halls
