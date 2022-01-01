Burritos in Lutherville Timonium
Lutherville Timonium restaurants that serve burritos
More about Stone Mill Bakery
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Stone Mill Bakery
10751 Falls Rd, Lutherville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.95
Srambled eggs, black beans, Pico de gallo, basmati rice, and cheddar cheese in a hand pressed tortilla
More about Mother's North Grille
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mother's North Grille
2450 Broad Ave, Lutherville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$18.00
steak tips, peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, cheddar jack cheese, flour tortilla wrap, salsa, sour cream