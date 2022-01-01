Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lynnwood

Go
Lynnwood restaurants
Toast

Lynnwood restaurants that serve calamari

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen image

SALADS • SUSHI

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

20101 44th Avenue W, Lynnwood

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari$9.00
fried squid, served w/ spicy mayo
More about Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen
Item pic

SUSHI

BittyFish Sushi

3000 184th St SW, Lynnwood

Avg 4.5 (478 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Calamari$8.00
Fried calamari finished with salt and pepper.
More about BittyFish Sushi

Browse other tasty dishes in Lynnwood

Salmon

Chocolate Cake

Steak Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Gyoza

Chili

Map

More near Lynnwood to explore

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Edmonds

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mukilteo

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Snohomish

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1598 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston