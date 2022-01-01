Crab fried rice in Lynnwood
Lynnwood restaurants that serve crab fried rice
Siam 65 Cafe & Bistro
15004 Highway 99 STE C, Lynnwood
|-Crab Fried Rice
|$19.65
Thai jasmine rice stir-fried with egg and white onion in light sauce topped with
crab and cilantro. Served with sliced cucumber, lime and tomatoes.
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - 18530 33rd Avenue West
18530 33rd Avenue West, Lynnwood
|L-Fried Rice with Crab Meat
|$18.50
Fried rice with blue crab meat, onions, spring onions and egg. Served with a spicy lime dressing.
|Fried Rice with Crab Meat
|$19.50
Fried rice with blue crab meat, onions, spring onions and egg. Served with a spicy lime dressing.