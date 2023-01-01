Lomo in Madison
ORIGIN Breads
931 E. Main St. #1, Madison
|pan pie: lomo (cured pork), sweet corn & olives
|$22.00
pan pies mean a crispy bottom fried in olive oil and a heartier base to hold more toppings.
sourdough pizza crust, organic tomato sauce, house-pulled fresh mozzarella, underground meats lomo (cured pork loin) sweet corn & castelvetrano olives. post-bake, dressed with basil oil, sarvechhio parmesan, maldon sea salt, evoo
rectangular pan pie. feeds 2 (usually).
please note that since we can't currently source fresh basil, we are using a thick basil oil to dress our pizzas. if you or your kids are opposed (it can't be picked off like basil leaves), please include a note asking us to leave it off.
Our long-fermented sourdough pizza crust is made with 100% local, organic grains from Meadowlark Organics (Ridgeway, WI).