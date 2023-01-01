Lomo in Madison

pan pies mean a crispy bottom fried in olive oil and a heartier base to hold more toppings.

sourdough pizza crust, organic tomato sauce, house-pulled fresh mozzarella, underground meats lomo (cured pork loin) sweet corn & castelvetrano olives. post-bake, dressed with basil oil, sarvechhio parmesan, maldon sea salt, evoo

rectangular pan pie. feeds 2 (usually).

please note that since we can't currently source fresh basil, we are using a thick basil oil to dress our pizzas. if you or your kids are opposed (it can't be picked off like basil leaves), please include a note asking us to leave it off.

Our long-fermented sourdough pizza crust is made with 100% local, organic grains from Meadowlark Organics (Ridgeway, WI).

