Scallops in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve scallops
SUSHI
Tavernakaya | Umami
27 E Main St, Madison
|Scallop Roll
|$8.00
scallop (gs)
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$8.50
scallop, spicy mayo
ENO VINO
601 Junction Road, Madison
|DAY BOAT SCALLOPS
|$41.00
Seved with savory french toast, figs and black truffle butter.
SEAFOOD
Fairchild
2611 Monroe St., Madison
|Scallop
|$22.00
lemon aioli, prosciutto, asparagus, apple cider vinegar
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
RED
316 W Washington Ave, Madison
|Wild Atlantic Seared Scallops
|$38.00
Roasted root vegetables, nage reduction,
crispy leeks, pickled mustard seed, smoked Maldon salt.
|*Spicy Scallop
|$16.00
Cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, tempura crunch. Topped with unagi sauce.
Hone LLC
708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON
|Orange Scallops (GF)
|$22.00
Orange Scallops, with Butternut Squash, Curry Yogurt, Candied Ginger and Orange
Buck and Honey's
800 W. Broadway, Monona
|2 Scallops
|$12.00
|Scallops & Berries
|$22.00
seared scallops, mixed berries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, spinach and
spring mix lettuce tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette. Gluten Free
|Grilled Scallops
|$36.00
served with a roasted shallot beurre blanc sauce, mushroom risotto and your choice of one side