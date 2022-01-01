Scallops in Madison

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tavernakaya | Umami image

SUSHI

Tavernakaya | Umami

27 E Main St, Madison

Avg 4.4 (2268 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Roll$8.00
scallop (gs)
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.50
scallop, spicy mayo
More about Tavernakaya | Umami
ENO VINO image

 

ENO VINO

601 Junction Road, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
DAY BOAT SCALLOPS$41.00
Seved with savory french toast, figs and black truffle butter.
More about ENO VINO
Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop$22.00
lemon aioli, prosciutto, asparagus, apple cider vinegar
More about Fairchild
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

RED

316 W Washington Ave, Madison

Avg 4.9 (2610 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Atlantic Seared Scallops$38.00
Roasted root vegetables, nage reduction,
crispy leeks, pickled mustard seed, smoked Maldon salt.
*Spicy Scallop$16.00
Cucumber, masago, spicy aioli, tempura crunch. Topped with unagi sauce.
More about RED
Item pic

 

Hone LLC

708 1/4 East Johnson St, MADISON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Orange Scallops (GF)$22.00
Orange Scallops, with Butternut Squash, Curry Yogurt, Candied Ginger and Orange
More about Hone LLC
Item pic

 

Buck and Honey's

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
2 Scallops$12.00
Scallops & Berries$22.00
seared scallops, mixed berries, red onions, candied walnuts, goat cheese, spinach and
spring mix lettuce tossed in a raspberry vinaigrette. Gluten Free
Grilled Scallops$36.00
served with a roasted shallot beurre blanc sauce, mushroom risotto and your choice of one side
More about Buck and Honey's

