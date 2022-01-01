Clams in Madison
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth
Fairchild
2611 Monroe St., Madison
|Manila Clams
|$16.00
grilled scallion, cherry tomato, white wine, garlic bread crumb
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison
|Cup New England Clam Chowder
|$5.00
|Add Cup Clam Chowder
|$3.50
|Bowl New England Clam Chowder
|$9.00
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
5805 Monona Drive, Monona
|Clam Chowder Soup
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth
Gates and Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|CLAM SAUSAGE & LEEK
|$22.00
clams, italian sausage, leeks, béchamel sauce, garlic, parmesan, pecorino romano, chili flake
|CLAM CHOWDER
|$4.50
creamy and delicious!
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth