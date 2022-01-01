Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve clams

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Manila Clams$16.00
grilled scallion, cherry tomato, white wine, garlic bread crumb
More about Fairchild
North and South Seafood & Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

North and South Seafood & Smokehouse

6604 Mineral Point Rd, Madison

Avg 4.5 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cup New England Clam Chowder$5.00
Add Cup Clam Chowder$3.50
Bowl New England Clam Chowder$9.00
More about North and South Seafood & Smokehouse
Silver Eagle Bar & Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Silver Eagle Bar & Grill

5805 Monona Drive, Monona

Avg 4.4 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder Soup
More about Silver Eagle Bar & Grill
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates and Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLAM SAUSAGE & LEEK$22.00
clams, italian sausage, leeks, béchamel sauce, garlic, parmesan, pecorino romano, chili flake
CLAM CHOWDER$4.50
creamy and delicious!
More about Gates and Brovi
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped sea clams, diced potato, celery and onion simmered in a rich, creamy broth
More about The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manhattan Clam Chowder (GF/DF)
More about Marigold Kitchen

