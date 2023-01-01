Corned beef and cabbage in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage
Great Dane - Hilldale
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way
674 S Whitney Way, Madison
|Corn Beef and Cabbage
|$17.00
Great Dane - Downtown
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
Great Dane - Eastside
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
Gates & Brovi
3502 Monroe Street, Madison
|CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE
|$21.00
with roasted carrots & potatoes, horseradish sauce
Great Dane - Fitchburg
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Corned Beef & Cabbage
|$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
Marigold Kitchen
118 S Pinckney St, Madison
|Corned Beef, Cabbage, and Potato
gluten free, dairy free
Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave
803 E Washington Ave, Madison
|Corned Beef and Cabbage
|$17.00
VBC Sister Golden beer braised corned beer, carrots, potatoes, cabbage and our horseradish cream. Served with a slice of rye bread.