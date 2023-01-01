Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane - Hilldale

357 Price Pl, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
Consumer pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Madison West - 674 S Whitney Way

674 S Whitney Way, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Beef and Cabbage$17.00
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane - Downtown

123 E Doty Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane - Eastside

876 Jupiter Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
Gates and Brovi image

 

Gates & Brovi

3502 Monroe Street, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNED BEEF & CABBAGE$21.00
with roasted carrots & potatoes, horseradish sauce
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane - Fitchburg

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corned Beef & Cabbage$18.00
Scotch Ale braised corned beef, cabbage, honey glazed carrots, horseradish Tiger Sauce and a pretzel stick
Marigold Kitchen image

 

Marigold Kitchen

118 S Pinckney St, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef, Cabbage, and Potato
gluten free, dairy free
Consumer pic

 

Vintage Brewing Company - Capitol East - 803 E Washington Ave

803 E Washington Ave, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corned Beef and Cabbage$17.00
VBC Sister Golden beer braised corned beer, carrots, potatoes, cabbage and our horseradish cream. Served with a slice of rye bread.
Buck and Honey's image

 

Buck and Honey's - Monona

800 W. Broadway, Monona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Corn Beef & Cabbage soup$7.00
Corn Beef & Cabbage$19.00
