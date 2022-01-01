Street tacos in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve street tacos
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
357 Price Pl, Madison
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
Three corn tortilla tacos, choice of chicken al pastor, chili braised brisket, carne asada or pork carnitas, topped with onion, cilantro and queso fresco, served with tomatillo salsa verde, ranchero salsa, cilantro rice and black beans
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
123 E Doty Street, Madison
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
876 Jupiter Dr, Madison
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg
|Brew Street Tacos
|$13.50
