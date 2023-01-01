Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortellini in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve tortellini

Fairchild image

SEAFOOD

Fairchild

2611 Monroe St., Madison

Avg 5 (683 reviews)
Takeout
Tortellini$34.00
butternut squash, brown butter, pork jus, black truffle
More about Fairchild
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. image

 

Great Dane - Fitchburg

2980 Cahill Main, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Southwest Tortellini$16.00
Cheese-filled spinach tortellini in a cilantro-pesto cream sauce with blackened chicken, black bean & corn salsa and fresh spinach, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic French bread
More about Great Dane - Fitchburg

