Waffles in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve waffles
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
6816 Odana Road, Madison
|Chicken & Waffle Skewers
|$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
Parkway Family Restaurant
1221 Ann St, Fitchburg
|Topped Waffle
|$8.99
Waffle with choice of one topping (strawberries, blueberries, apples, banana, baked in pecans). 8.49 With bacon, sausage, or ham. 10.49
|Plain Waffle
|$7.49
|Waffle Favorite Special
|$10.49
Waffle with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon, sausage, or ham.
Pancake Cafe Madison
724 S Gammon Road, Madison
|Waffle
|$10.99
Served plain or with powdered sugar.
|Bacon Waffle
|$10.99
Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.
|Blueberry Waffle
|$10.99
Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
6220 NESBITT RD, Madison
|Chocolate Chip Waffle
|$9.99
Filled with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
|Bacon Waffle
|$10.49
Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.
|Pecan Waffle
|$10.49
Filled with pecans and topped with powdered sugar.
PANCAKES
Original Pancake House
5518 University Ave, Madison
|Apple Waffle
|$7.25
Chunks of fresh Granny Smith apples cooked in our golden Belgian waffle, topped with cinnamon sugar & served with apple syrup.
|Belgian Waffle
|$6.00
Served golden brown with whipped butter & syrup.
|Coconut Waffle
|$7.25
Flaked coconut mixed in our batter, then we top them with toasted coconut. Served with whipped butter & tropical syrup.
Ahan
2262 Winnebago St., Madison
|Lemon Pepper Chicken and Waffle
|$15.00
Lemongrass & lemon pepper fried chicken, house made pickles, cabbage, shaved onions, scallions, creamy hot sauce, and fried shallots on a scallion waffle.