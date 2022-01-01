Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Madison

Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve waffles

The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

6816 Odana Road, Madison

Avg 4.2 (480 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot
Parkway Family Restaurant image

 

Parkway Family Restaurant

1221 Ann St, Fitchburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Topped Waffle$8.99
Waffle with choice of one topping (strawberries, blueberries, apples, banana, baked in pecans). 8.49 With bacon, sausage, or ham. 10.49
Plain Waffle$7.49
Waffle Favorite Special$10.49
Waffle with two eggs cooked to order, and bacon, sausage, or ham.
More about Parkway Family Restaurant
Main pic

 

Pancake Cafe Madison

724 S Gammon Road, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle$10.99
Served plain or with powdered sugar.
Bacon Waffle$10.99
Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.
Blueberry Waffle$10.99
Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.
More about Pancake Cafe Madison
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

 

Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Waffle$9.99
Filled with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
Bacon Waffle$10.49
Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.
Pecan Waffle$10.49
Filled with pecans and topped with powdered sugar.
More about Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd
Item pic

PANCAKES

Original Pancake House

5518 University Ave, Madison

Avg 4.6 (283 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Waffle$7.25
Chunks of fresh Granny Smith apples cooked in our golden Belgian waffle, topped with cinnamon sugar & served with apple syrup.
Belgian Waffle$6.00
Served golden brown with whipped butter & syrup.
Coconut Waffle$7.25
Flaked coconut mixed in our batter, then we top them with toasted coconut. Served with whipped butter & tropical syrup.
More about Original Pancake House
Item pic

 

Ahan

2262 Winnebago St., Madison

Avg 4 (38 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pepper Chicken and Waffle$15.00
Lemongrass & lemon pepper fried chicken, house made pickles, cabbage, shaved onions, scallions, creamy hot sauce, and fried shallots on a scallion waffle.
More about Ahan
Waffle Fries (Small) image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Conrad's

563 State St, Madison

Avg 4.7 (1155 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Waffle Fries (Small)$2.99
Waffle Fries (Large)$4.99
More about Conrad's

