Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sticky rice in Malibu

Go
Malibu restaurants
Toast

Malibu restaurants that serve sticky rice

Item pic

SALADS • SUSHI

Bui Sushi

23733 Malibu Rd, Malibu

Avg 4.4 (294 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
Sweet Jasmine Rice | Coconut Cream | Mango Slices
More about Bui Sushi
Thaia image

 

Thaia

29169 Heathercliff Rd, Malibu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Sticky Rice$9.00
Sweet Jasmine Rice | Coconut Cream | Mango
More about Thaia

Browse other tasty dishes in Malibu

Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Grilled Chicken

Tarts

Garlic Noodles

Greek Salad

Chai Lattes

Quesadillas

Map

More near Malibu to explore

Santa Monica

Avg 4.4 (94 restaurants)

Woodland Hills

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Thousand Oaks

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Canoga Park

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Pacific Palisades

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Simi Valley

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Calabasas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston