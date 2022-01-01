Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Mamaroneck

Mamaroneck restaurants
Mamaroneck restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Baby Duke's Kitchen

100 West Boston Post Road, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake Appetizer$14.99
4oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
Crab Cake Platter$32.99
Two 4oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes served with Yellow Rice or Mashed Potatoes and Mixed Vegetables or Side Salad
More about Baby Duke's Kitchen
Le Provencal Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Le Provencal Bistro

436 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck

Avg 4.3 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$18.00
Beurre blanc sauce, french beans, corn and mushroom salad
Serge's Banana Cake$10.00
Chocolate and Vanilla Sauce with Toasted Almonds.
More about Le Provencal Bistro
Item pic

 

Frankie & Fanucci's

301 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.95
ala mode- vanilla
More about Frankie & Fanucci's

