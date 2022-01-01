Lobsters in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve lobsters
More about The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Warm Buttered Lobster Roll
|$28.00
split top hot dog roll, fresh warm lobster, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato & tarragon aioli
|Seared 1/2 Lobster
|$20.00
pan seared (in shell), fresh field greens, tarragon aioli
|Lobster Poutine Fries
|$28.00
house fries smothered in garlic gravy with lobster, tomato and fresh mozzarella curd