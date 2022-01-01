Tacos in Manahawkin
Manahawkin restaurants that serve tacos
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC
621 E BAY AVE, MANAHAWKIN
|KIDS BEEF TACOS (2) FRIES OR RICE AND BEANS
|$9.00
|TACOS CAMPESINOS
|$14.00
|CAMARON TACOS
|$14.00
Shrimp tacos served with onions, cilantro, side of radish, cactus, fried chambray onion, lime and a side o spicy sauce.
Living on the Veg
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Roasted Vegetable Tacos (GF)
|$9.00
roasted vegetables, avocado, curtido, salsa verde
|Raw Tacos
|$10.50
three romaine leaf shells filled with walnut purée, salsa, and fresh guacamole
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Fish Tacos Platter
|$18.00
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli in corn tortillas
|Fish Taco (1)
|$6.00
fried cod, pico de gallo, coleslaw, avocado, chipotle aioli