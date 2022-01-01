Mac and cheese in Manahawkin
Living on the Veg
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
elbow noodles, homemade white "cheese" sauce, almond parm
|Mac & Cheese Portion
|$6.00
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
1201 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin
|Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
creamy vermont white cheddar & shells, topped with seasoned bread crumbs
|Kids - Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
white cheddar & shells