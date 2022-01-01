Greek salad in Manassas
The All American Steakhouse
5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas
|*Greek Chicken Salad
|$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
Public House Kitchen & Brewery
9406 Battle St, Manassas
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
Mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, chopped artichokes, marinated olives, feta cheese in balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with house made hummus and served with pita