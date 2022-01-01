Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Manassas

Manassas restaurants
Manassas restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The All American Steakhouse

5594 Ashland Community Sq, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (3180 reviews)
Takeout
*Greek Chicken Salad$17.00
Mesquite-grilled served over romaine lettuce and topped with feta cheese, diced tomatoes, red onion, pepperoncini peppers, and Kalamata olives, tossed in basil vinaigrette.
More about The All American Steakhouse
Public House Kitchen & Brewery image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Public House Kitchen & Brewery

9406 Battle St, Manassas

Avg 4.3 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.00
Mesclun greens, roasted red peppers, chopped artichokes, marinated olives, feta cheese in balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with house made hummus and served with pita
More about Public House Kitchen & Brewery

