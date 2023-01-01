Chicken pizza in Manchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Luisa's Italian Pizzeria

671 Hooksett Road, Manchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.99
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza comes with a bleu cheese base, chicken tenders tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
XL 18" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza$25.99
Our Teriyaki chicken pizza comes with a provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, and pineapple.
LG 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$20.99
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza comes with a bleu cheese base, chicken tenders tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
More about Luisa's Italian Pizzeria
Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm. Chicken Enchilada Pizza$16.00
Lrg. Chicken Enchilada Pizza$20.00
More about Elm House of Pizza

