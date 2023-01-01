Chicken pizza in Manchester
Luisa's Italian Pizzeria
671 Hooksett Road, Manchester
|SM 10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$15.99
Our Buffalo Chicken pizza comes with a bleu cheese base, chicken tenders tossed in a homemade buffalo sauce, caramelized onions, and roasted red peppers.
|XL 18" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
|$25.99
Our Teriyaki chicken pizza comes with a provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce base, marinated grilled chicken, caramelized onions, green peppers, and pineapple.
|LG 14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$20.99
