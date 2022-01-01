Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Manchester

Go
Manchester restaurants
Toast

Manchester restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Caesario's Pizza and Subs image

 

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

1057 Elm St, Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.99
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Elm House of Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Elm House of Pizza

102 Elm St., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Elm House of Pizza
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe

969 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.7 (894 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$8.00
Claudia's chocolate cake, coconut brown sugar frosting.
More about Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
Airport Diner image

 

Airport Diner

2280 Brown Ave., Manchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Layer Cake$5.49
Conquer your chocolate craving!
More about Airport Diner
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille

1181 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 3.9 (944 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
Heat it up for 30 seconds to melt the center and enjoy!
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
Mint Bistro image

SUSHI

Mint Bistro

1105 Elm St, Manchester

Avg 4.6 (806 reviews)
Takeout
Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
(GF) Homemade Toffee, Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Raspberries
More about Mint Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Manchester

Rice Bowls

Chop Suey

Vegetable Soup

Cheese Pizza

Chili

Carrot Cake

Tuna Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Manchester to explore

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Merrimack

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hooksett

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (550 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston