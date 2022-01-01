Chocolate cake in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
1057 Elm St, Manchester
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
More about Elm House of Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Elm House of Pizza
102 Elm St., Manchester
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
More about Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Campo Enoteca & Republic Cafe
969 Elm St, Manchester
|German Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Claudia's chocolate cake, coconut brown sugar frosting.
More about Airport Diner
Airport Diner
2280 Brown Ave., Manchester
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$5.49
Conquer your chocolate craving!
More about The Farm Bar & Grille
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Farm Bar & Grille
1181 Elm St, Manchester
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
Heat it up for 30 seconds to melt the center and enjoy!