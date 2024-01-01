Tzatziki in Manchester
Manchester restaurants that serve tzatziki
The Gyro Spot
1073 Elm Street, Manchester
|Tzatziki Fries
|$6.95
Seasoned fries topped with tzatziki sauce and parsley
|Tzatziki Spread 5oz
|$4.95
[dza-dzee-kee]Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic and fresh herbs
|Tzatziki 2oz
|$1.25
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Manchester - 795 Elm Street
795 Elm Street, Manchester
|Tzatziki Chicken Sandwich
|$16.99
Grilled chicken topped with fresh spinach, tomato, red
Onion, cucumber, feta, and finished with tzatziki sauce.
Served on a brioche bun.