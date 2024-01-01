Tzatziki in Manchester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Gyro Spot

1073 Elm Street, Manchester

Tzatziki Fries$6.95
Seasoned fries topped with tzatziki sauce and parsley
Tzatziki Spread 5oz$4.95
[dza-dzee-kee]Greek yogurt blended with cucumber, garlic and fresh herbs
Tzatziki 2oz$1.25
The Thirsty Moose Taphouse - Manchester - 795 Elm Street

795 Elm Street, Manchester

Tzatziki Chicken Sandwich$16.99
Grilled chicken topped with fresh spinach, tomato, red
Onion, cucumber, feta, and finished with tzatziki sauce.
Served on a brioche bun.
