Manhattan Beach bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Manhattan Beach restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Manhattan Beach

The Strand House image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Strand House

117 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.3 (5723 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand Cut Frites$12.00
house-blanched Russet potatoes in beef tallow, served with kethcup and garlic aioli
Branzino$51.00
black truffle risotto, Hon Shimeji mushrooms, crispy leeks, English pea nage
Wood-Fired Brussels Sprouts$15.00
served with garlic aioli
More about The Strand House
Tacolicious image

TACOS • CHICKEN

Tacolicious

1129 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.7 (1053 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Tacolicious

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Manhattan Beach

Salmon

Kale Salad

Cake

Tagliatelle

Bison Burgers

Chicken Tenders

Margherita Pizza

Ravioli

Map

More near Manhattan Beach to explore

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Marina Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

El Segundo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Playa Del Rey

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston