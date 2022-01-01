Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Marysville

Go
Marysville restaurants
Toast

Marysville restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

16450 Square Dr, Marysville

Avg 3.5 (132 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Buckeye Family Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SALADS

Buckeye Family Pizzeria

707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$8.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.
More about Buckeye Family Pizzeria
Italian Sub image

 

Dawson's Pizzeria

900 Columbus Ave, Marysville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$6.75
More about Dawson's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Marysville

Grilled Chicken Salad

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

French Fries

Chicken Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Quesadillas

Map

More near Marysville to explore

Dublin

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Westerville

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Powell

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Delaware

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Hilliard

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Plain City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

London

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Urbana

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bellefontaine

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Lima

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Dayton

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Findlay

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1594 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston