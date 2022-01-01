Italian subs in Marysville
Marysville restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Roosters
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
16450 Square Dr, Marysville
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlic butter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, banana peppers, and Italian dressing smothered with cheese.
More about Buckeye Family Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS
Buckeye Family Pizzeria
707 S Maple St #1401, Marysville
|Italian Sub
|$8.75
Ham, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Peppers and Italian dressing on an oven baked Hoagie roll.