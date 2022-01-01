Salmon in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve salmon
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Organic Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)
|$23.00
Grilled organic raised salmon fillet served over organic greens, with fresh oranges, Vermont goat cheese crispy potatoes, candied pecans, dried cherries, and citrus yogurt dressing. Gluten Free
|Appetizer Crispy Salmon Cakes (GF)
|$13.00
Polenta crusted, fried fresh salmon cakes with cucumber salsa, chili aioli
|Crispy Salmon Cakes Entrée (GF)
|$23.00
More about Naukabout Beer Co.
Naukabout Beer Co.
13 Lake Ave, Mashpee
|Salmon Pants - Strawberry & Raspberry Hefeweizen | 4pk
|$17.00
5.4% ABV | Strawberry - Citra - Raspberry | 16oz 4pk Cans
More about Estia Mashpee
Estia Mashpee
26 Steeple St, Mashpee
|Blackened Salmon Pita
|$20.00
Arugula and pineapple salsa with a balsamic glaze
|Salmon
|$34.00
Pan seared Atlantic salmon topped with lemon, white wine, honey, tomatoes, galic, figs and spinach, served with one side
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant
Yarmouth House Restaurant
335 Main St, West Yarmouth
|SALMON ARMSTRONG*
|$30.00
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a goat cheese risotto with grilled asparagus and balsamic drizzle