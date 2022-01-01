Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve salmon

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Organic Salmon and Citrus Salad (GF)$23.00
Grilled organic raised salmon fillet served over organic greens, with fresh oranges, Vermont goat cheese crispy potatoes, candied pecans, dried cherries, and citrus yogurt dressing. Gluten Free
Appetizer Crispy Salmon Cakes (GF)$13.00
Polenta crusted, fried fresh salmon cakes with cucumber salsa, chili aioli
Crispy Salmon Cakes Entrée (GF)$23.00
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Naukabout Beer Co.

13 Lake Ave, Mashpee

Avg 4.6 (380 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Pants - Strawberry & Raspberry Hefeweizen | 4pk$17.00
5.4% ABV | Strawberry - Citra - Raspberry | 16oz 4pk Cans
More about Naukabout Beer Co.
Estia Mashpee

26 Steeple St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Pita$20.00
Arugula and pineapple salsa with a balsamic glaze
Salmon$34.00
Pan seared Atlantic salmon topped with lemon, white wine, honey, tomatoes, galic, figs and spinach, served with one side
More about Estia Mashpee
Yarmouth House Restaurant

335 Main St, West Yarmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON ARMSTRONG*$30.00
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a Goat Cheese Risotto with Grilled Asparagus and Balsamic Drizzle.
SALMON ALA ARMSTRONG*$34.00
Grilled Salmon Filet served on a goat cheese risotto with grilled asparagus and balsamic drizzle
More about Yarmouth House Restaurant

