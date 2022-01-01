Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries (GF)$7.50
(Gluten Free)
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Estia Mashpee

26 Steeple St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Sweet potato fries$12.00
Drizzled with Cretan honey and feta
More about Estia Mashpee

