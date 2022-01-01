Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Mashpee
/
Mashpee
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Mashpee restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
Avg 4
(373 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries (GF)
$7.50
(Gluten Free)
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
Estia Mashpee
26 Steeple St, Mashpee
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.00
Sweet potato fries
$12.00
Drizzled with Cretan honey and feta
More about Estia Mashpee
