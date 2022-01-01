Prosciutto in Mashpee
Mashpee restaurants that serve prosciutto
Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
35 South St, Mashpee
|Fig and Prosciutto
|$23.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze
|(Gluten Free) Fig and Prosciutto
|$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze
10 inch
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
Cape Cod Coffee
10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee
|Arugula, Prosciutto & Fig Salad
|$23.00
Fresh Arugula topped with Prosciutto, Gorgonzola, Figs, and Raspberries finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a Balsamic Drizzle.