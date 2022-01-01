Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Mashpee

Mashpee restaurants
Mashpee restaurants that serve prosciutto

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar

35 South St, Mashpee

Avg 4 (373 reviews)
Takeout
Fig and Prosciutto$23.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze
(Gluten Free) Fig and Prosciutto$21.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Fontina cheese, fig pure, baby arugula, diced figs and balsamic glaze
10 inch
Our premium gluten free flour blend uses deglutenized wheat starch (Continuously tests under the FDA limits for gluten free
certification) This new recipe cooked separately in our hearth oven and has the texture of a traditional Neapolitan pizza.
Minute gluten cross contamination is possible as we are a scratch kitchen
More about Wicked Restaurant and Wine Bar
PIZZA

Cape Cod Coffee

10 Evergreen Circle, Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Arugula, Prosciutto & Fig Salad$23.00
Fresh Arugula topped with Prosciutto, Gorgonzola, Figs, and Raspberries finished with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and a Balsamic Drizzle.
More about Cape Cod Coffee
Estia Mashpee

26 Steeple St, Mashpee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Prosciutto Fig Pita$20.00
Char grilled chicken, fig & goat cheese spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and balsamic glaze
More about Estia Mashpee

