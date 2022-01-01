Chicken tenders in Maynard

The Pleasant Cafe image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Pleasant Cafe

36 Main Street, Maynard

Avg 4.2 (387 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Gouda Mac & Cheese$14.00
Cavatappi pasta, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, fried onions and panko bread crumbs.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
House fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
Bacon Smash Burger$20.00
(2) “smashed” burger patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
More about The Pleasant Cafe
Maynard Pizza and Bar image

 

Maynard Pizza and Bar

149 Main Street, Maynard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple to remind us of sweet summer days in Hawaii
Salerno
Shredded Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, ricotta, breaded eggplant, onions, and a pinch of romano cheese *Eggplant Contains Gluten*
Messina
One of MPH's most popular, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and ricotta cheese
More about Maynard Pizza and Bar
