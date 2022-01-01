Chicken tenders in Maynard
Maynard restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about The Pleasant Cafe
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Pleasant Cafe
36 Main Street, Maynard
|Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Cavatappi pasta, gouda cheese sauce, bacon, fried onions and panko bread crumbs.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
House fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
|Bacon Smash Burger
|$20.00
(2) “smashed” burger patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon, bacon aioli, brioche bun.
More about Maynard Pizza and Bar
Maynard Pizza and Bar
149 Main Street, Maynard
|Hawaiian
Ham and pineapple to remind us of sweet summer days in Hawaii
|Salerno
Shredded Mozzarella, roasted red peppers, ricotta, breaded eggplant, onions, and a pinch of romano cheese *Eggplant Contains Gluten*
|Messina
One of MPH's most popular, sweet Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and ricotta cheese