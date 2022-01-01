Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Medford

Go
Medford restaurants
Toast

Medford restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Semolina Kitchen & Bar

572 Boston Ave, Medford

Avg 4.9 (1931 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic Pizza$19.00
marinated grilled chicken breast & fresh broccolini, pan-roasted garlicky olive oil, fresh mozz, Pecorino Romano
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

1 Cabot Road, Medford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Burter And Herb Baked Chicken Breast Served With Roasted Potatoes And Roasted Vegetable Medley$8.95
Chicken Pasta Primavera With A Creamy Garlic Sauce Served With A Side Garden Salad$8.95
Penne Pasta Assorted Roasted Vegetables in a creamy garlic sauce served with a side salad choice of dressings
More about Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.

