Garlic chicken in Medford
Medford restaurants that serve garlic chicken
More about Semolina Kitchen & Bar
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Semolina Kitchen & Bar
572 Boston Ave, Medford
|Chicken, Broccoli, Garlic Pizza
|$19.00
marinated grilled chicken breast & fresh broccolini, pan-roasted garlicky olive oil, fresh mozz, Pecorino Romano
More about Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.
Cafe Services at 1 Cabot Road.
1 Cabot Road, Medford
|Garlic Burter And Herb Baked Chicken Breast Served With Roasted Potatoes And Roasted Vegetable Medley
|$8.95
|Chicken Pasta Primavera With A Creamy Garlic Sauce Served With A Side Garden Salad
|$8.95
Penne Pasta Assorted Roasted Vegetables in a creamy garlic sauce served with a side salad choice of dressings