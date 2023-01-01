Philly cheesesteaks in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Pop’s Deli
6749 E Shelby Dr, Memphis
|Philly Cheese Steak & 5 Wings & Seasoned Fries
|$15.99
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ALFRED'S ON BEALE - World Famous Beale St. - alfredsonbeale.com
197 Beale St, Memphis
|Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
Sliced rib-eye, peppers, onions and mushrooms. Topped with Swiss cheese, on a hoagie roll, served with a side of au jus.
D'Bos Riverdale
7050 Malco Crossing, Memphis
|Philly Cheesesteak
|$7.27
Beef or chicken