Steak fajitas in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve steak fajitas
Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Steak Fajitas
|$17.00
Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole
CAFE OLE - Cooper Young Historic District - Memphis, TN - cafeolememphis.com
959 Cooper St, Memphis, TN, Memphis
|Steak Fajita For 2
|$26.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side
|Chicken And Steak Fajita For 1
|$14.00
Served with onions, peppers, and charro beans. Tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream, and guacamole on the side