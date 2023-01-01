Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Memphis

Memphis restaurants
Memphis restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis

4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

Shrimp Fajitas$18.00
Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Molly’s La Casita

2006 Madison Ave, Memphis

Shrimp Fajitas for ONE$17.05
Serving for ONE.
Lots of Spicy Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas.
Served with (1) Side.
Additional sides will be packed together unless otherwise specifically requested.
More about Molly’s La Casita

