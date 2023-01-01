Shrimp fajitas in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
Swanky's Taco Shop - East Memphis
4770 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Shrimp Fajitas
|$18.00
Grilled and paired with mixed bell peppers and onions, served with warm flour tortillas, rice, choice of beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese and guacamole
More about Molly’s La Casita
Molly’s La Casita
2006 Madison Ave, Memphis
|Shrimp Fajitas for ONE
|$17.05
Serving for ONE.
Lots of Spicy Shrimp with Bell Pepper, Onion, and Tomatoes.
Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, and (3) Flour Tortillas.
Served with (1) Side.
Additional sides will be packed together unless otherwise specifically requested.