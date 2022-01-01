Cookies in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve cookies
Pimentos Memphis
6450 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
|Cookie
|$2.50
Fresh Baked Daily. Ask about daily selection
SANDWICHES
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio
525 S Highland St, Memphis
|Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookie
|$1.65
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.65
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2935 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Fresh baked daily!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Summer
4375 Summer Ave, Memphis
|Cookies(2)
|$2.25
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
2801 Kirby Parkway, Memphis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Fresh baked daily!
Bain Barbecue & Bakery
993 S Cooper St, Memphis
|Brownie Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.75
|Chocolate chip cookie
|$2.00
|Nutella Stuffed Sugar Cookie
|$3.75
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
6250 Stage Rd, Memphis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Fresh baked daily!
Central BBQ Catering
239 JEFFERSON, Memphis
|Cookie Tray
|$1.35
Cookie trays come with an assortment of fresh baked chocolate chip, sugar, and peanut butter cookies.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
3375 Elvis Presley Blvd, Memphis
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Fresh baked daily!
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Central BBQ - Midtown
2249 Central Ave, Memphis
|Cookies(2)
|$2.25