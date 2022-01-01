Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Memphis

Go
Memphis restaurants
Toast

Memphis restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Memphis

670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.9 (421 reviews)
Takeout
Hanna Farm Pimento Cheese Grits$4.00
hanna farms grits with cheddar cheese
Hanna Farm Grits$3.00
Hanna Farms Loaded Grits$5.00
Pimento cheese grits, bacon, sour cream, scallions
More about Sunrise Memphis
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd

603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis

Avg 4.3 (1953 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grits$3.25
Grit Bowl$8.50
Delta Grind grits, your choice of spicy pork or veggie sausage, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, and spinach, topped with a sunny side up egg
More about Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
STIX image

 

STIX - Downtown Memphis

150 Peabody Place, Memphis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grit and Grind Sushi Dog$13.50
Salmon and cream cheese. Tempura fried. Topped with spicy baked crab, sweet soy, spicy aioli, and scallions
Meant to be eaten like a hot dog!
More about STIX - Downtown Memphis
Bounty on Broad image

SEAFOOD

Bounty on Broad

2519 Broad Ave, Memphis

Avg 4.8 (303 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$8.95
Grits$6.00
More about Bounty on Broad
Curry N Jerk image

 

Curry N Jerk

126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curry Shrimp & Grits (5 jumbo shrimp)$16.50
5 jumbo shrimp on top of a bed of grits with curry sauce
Salmon and Grits$19.50
8 oz salmon marinated in jerk herbs and grilled made to order
More about Curry N Jerk
Automatic Slim's image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Automatic Slim's

83 S 2nd St, Memphis

Avg 3.9 (1072 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$5.00
Grits$4.00
More about Automatic Slim's
Mahogany Memphis image

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Mahogany Memphis

3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis

Avg 4 (2561 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$20.00
Oxtails and Grits$35.00
More about Mahogany Memphis
King & Union Bar Grocery image

 

King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown

185 Union Avenue, Memphis

Avg 4.5 (101 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grits with Cheese$4.00
Grits$3.00
More about King & Union Bar Grocery - Memphis Downtown

