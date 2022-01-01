Grits in Memphis
Memphis restaurants that serve grits
Sunrise Memphis
670 Jefferson Ave, Memphis
|Hanna Farm Pimento Cheese Grits
|$4.00
hanna farms grits with cheddar cheese
|Hanna Farm Grits
|$3.00
|Hanna Farms Loaded Grits
|$5.00
Pimento cheese grits, bacon, sour cream, scallions
Cafe Eclectic - North McLean Blvd
603 North McLean Blvd, Memphis
|Grits
|$3.25
|Grit Bowl
|$8.50
Delta Grind grits, your choice of spicy pork or veggie sausage, sautéed mushrooms, red onion, and spinach, topped with a sunny side up egg
STIX - Downtown Memphis
150 Peabody Place, Memphis
|Grit and Grind Sushi Dog
|$13.50
Salmon and cream cheese. Tempura fried. Topped with spicy baked crab, sweet soy, spicy aioli, and scallions
Meant to be eaten like a hot dog!
Curry N Jerk
126 Monroe Avenue, Memphis
|Curry Shrimp & Grits (5 jumbo shrimp)
|$16.50
5 jumbo shrimp on top of a bed of grits with curry sauce
|Salmon and Grits
|$19.50
8 oz salmon marinated in jerk herbs and grilled made to order
Automatic Slim's
83 S 2nd St, Memphis
|Grits
|$5.00
|Grits
|$4.00
Mahogany Memphis
3092 Poplar Avenue #11, Memphis
|Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$20.00
|Oxtails and Grits
|$35.00