Garden salad in Mesa

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa
|Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Vegan Garden Salad Small
|$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
|Gluten Free Garden Salad Small
|$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
|Vegan Garden Salad Large
|$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
Handlebar Diner
5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa
|Garden Salad
|$11.00
Steadfast greens, tomato, red onion, avocado, carrot, cucumber, cilantro pesto vinaigrette.
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)