Garden salad in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve garden salad

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad (GF, Vegetarian)
Mixed greens, red onion, cucumber, and cherry tomatoes.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Garden Salad Small$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
Gluten Free Garden Salad Small$4.49
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, and onion. Dressing served on side.
Vegan Garden Salad Large$8.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, black olives, onion, and croutons. Dressing served on side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Handlebar Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Handlebar Diner

5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garden Salad$11.00
Steadfast greens, tomato, red onion, avocado, carrot, cucumber, cilantro pesto vinaigrette.
More about Handlebar Diner
Item pic

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.00
Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)
More about Boca Taqueria
Item pic

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Garden Salad$7.00
Leafy greens, sliced avocado, dressing, and pico de gallo (balsamic vinaigrette recommended)
More about Boca Taqueria

