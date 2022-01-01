Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve patty melts

Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.00
More about Fat Willy's
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$12.00
More about Fat Willy's

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Chai Lattes

Pretzels

Salmon Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Grits

Carne Asada Tacos

Pastelito

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston