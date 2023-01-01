Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Chips And Salsa
Metairie restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Tacos del Cartel
2901 David Dr, Metairie
No reviews yet
Salsa Chips
$1.00
More about Tacos del Cartel
Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Metairie
4316 Veterans Blvd., Metairie
No reviews yet
Chips & Salsa
$3.50
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Metairie
Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie
Seaweed Salad
Cupcakes
Egg Sandwiches
Sweet Potato Fries
Scallops
Club Salad
Shrimp Tempura
Cinnamon Rolls
More near Metairie to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Mandeville
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Gretna
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Slidell
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Kenner
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Harvey
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Chalmette
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Marrero
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
La Place
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
Hammond
Avg 4.7
(21 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(163 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1072 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(587 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(426 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(611 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston