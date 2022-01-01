Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Main pic

 

Cafe Equator

2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Wing$7.99
Thai street food style marinated, flash-fried and grilled spicy wings < light spicy >
More about Cafe Equator
Parran's Poboys image

 

Parran's Poboys

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad Online$13.20
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.95
Grilled Chicken Parran$10.95
Grilled Chicken Tenders Topped with Provolone Cheese & Red Gravy
More about Parran's Poboys
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Po Boy$10.36
2 Yummy Grilled Chicken Breast served on our fresh French bread dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Purple Onion.
Add 2.20 to make it a combo with chips and a drink.
Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece$3.30
More about Joe's Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Mozzarella Sticks

Quesadillas

Tacos

Beef Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Pudding

Bubble Tea

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston