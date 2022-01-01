Grilled chicken in Metairie
Metairie restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Cafe Equator
Cafe Equator
2920 Severn Avenue, Metairie
|Grilled Chicken Wing
|$7.99
Thai street food style marinated, flash-fried and grilled spicy wings < light spicy >
More about Parran's Poboys
Parran's Poboys
3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie
|Grilled Chicken Salad Online
|$13.20
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.95
|Grilled Chicken Parran
|$10.95
Grilled Chicken Tenders Topped with Provolone Cheese & Red Gravy
More about Joe's Cafe
HAMBURGERS • DONUTS
Joe's Cafe
3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie
|Grilled Chicken Breast Po Boy
|$10.36
2 Yummy Grilled Chicken Breast served on our fresh French bread dressed with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo and Purple Onion.
Add 2.20 to make it a combo with chips and a drink.
|Chicken Breast Grilled 1 piece
|$3.30