Pudding in
Metairie
/
Metairie
/
Pudding
Metairie restaurants that serve pudding
Parran's Poboys
3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding
$3.95
Baked Bread Pudding in a Whiskey Sauce
More about Parran's Poboys
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
City Greens
600 Metairie Rd, Metairie
Avg 4.7
(376 reviews)
Greek Girls Rice Pudding
$5.00
milk, rice, cane sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon
More about City Greens
