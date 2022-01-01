Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Metairie

Go
Metairie restaurants
Toast

Metairie restaurants that serve pudding

Parran's Poboys image

 

Parran's Poboys

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$3.95
Baked Bread Pudding in a Whiskey Sauce
More about Parran's Poboys
City Greens image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

City Greens

600 Metairie Rd, Metairie

Avg 4.7 (376 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Girls Rice Pudding$5.00
milk, rice, cane sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon
More about City Greens

Browse other tasty dishes in Metairie

Pies

Chicken Wraps

Cinnamon Rolls

Hot Chocolate

Cookies

Shrimp Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Metairie to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Mandeville

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kenner

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Gretna

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Slidell

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Harvey

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chalmette

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marrero

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

La Place

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (855 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (507 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston