French fries in Metairie

Metairie restaurants
Metairie restaurants that serve french fries

Acme Oyster House image

SEAFOOD

Acme Oyster House

3000 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Avg 4.3 (1706 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Fries$2.99
More about Acme Oyster House
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Atomic Burger

3934 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fry Side Deal$4.49
A serving of our hand-cut fries with your choice of sauce, and a regular drink.
French Fries$2.99
Real potatoes, hand cut daily and fried perfectly. Seasoned with a dash of salt, and served with your choice of sauce.
More about Atomic Burger
Parran's Poboys image

 

Parran's Poboys

3939B VETERANS BLVD, Metairie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large French Fries$4.50
Small French Fries$2.25
More about Parran's Poboys
French Fries image

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

Joe's Cafe

3616 N Causeway Blvd, Metairie

Avg 4 (574 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.47
More about Joe's Cafe

