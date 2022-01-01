Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Panna cotta in Metuchen

Go
Metuchen restaurants
Toast

Metuchen restaurants that serve panna cotta

Mangia Toscano image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Mangia Toscano

422 Main St, Metuchen

Avg 4.7 (367 reviews)
Takeout
Panna Cotta$9.00
Panna cotta is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.
More about Mangia Toscano
Banner pic

 

Torino

12 New Street, Metuchen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Panna Cotta$10.00
More about Torino

Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen

Gnocchi

Chocolate Cake

Steak Sandwiches

Squid

Chocolate Mousse

Fried Rice

Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Map

More near Metuchen to explore

Edison

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

New Brunswick

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Parlin

No reviews yet

Piscataway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1869 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (578 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (385 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston