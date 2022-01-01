Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Panna cotta in
Metuchen
/
Metuchen
/
Panna Cotta
Metuchen restaurants that serve panna cotta
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Mangia Toscano
422 Main St, Metuchen
Avg 4.7
(367 reviews)
Panna Cotta
$9.00
Panna cotta is an Italian dessert of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin and molded.
More about Mangia Toscano
Torino
12 New Street, Metuchen
No reviews yet
Almond Panna Cotta
$10.00
More about Torino
