Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Risotto in
Metuchen
/
Metuchen
/
Risotto
Metuchen restaurants that serve risotto
Torino
12 New Street, Metuchen
No reviews yet
Risotto Balls
$16.00
Served w/ our house marinara, homemade pesto sauce & basil oil
More about Torino
Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Metuchen
259 Lake Avenue, Metuchen
No reviews yet
1/2 Plain Risotto
$12.00
Full Plain Risotto
$22.00
More about Wood Stack Pizza Kitchen - Metuchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Metuchen
Rigatoni
Ravioli
Chicken Pitas
Tiramisu
Gnocchi
Hummus
Grilled Chicken
Clams
More near Metuchen to explore
Edison
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
New Brunswick
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Rahway
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Clark
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Iselin
Avg 3.8
(6 restaurants)
Parlin
No reviews yet
Piscataway
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Plainfield
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1878 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(580 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(316 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(631 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston